Law firm Weightmans has confirmed its merger with Elborne Mitchell and Myton Law effective from 1 April 2026. This strategic move aims to bolster the firm’s presence in London and Leeds, enhancing its range of national and international services centred on client service excellence. The decision to merge arises from a shared commitment to delivering top-tier client care, allowing Weightmans to expand its existing client support and elevate its capabilities across core services.

The amalgamation is expected to add significant expertise to Weightmans' already extensive national and international practice. By combining resources, the new entity will be better equipped to fulfil the growing needs and expectations of clients. Weightmans Managing Partner, Sarah Walton expressed her enthusiasm stating "We are absolutely delighted to announce these mergers. Joining with Elborne Mitchell and Myton Law will contribute significantly to the depth and breadth of services we offer to clients across the globe." She emphasised the shared philosophy of the companies, reinforcing a dedication to client service excellence as they embark on this new chapter together.

Elborne Mitchell Senior Partner, Kate Payne echoed this sentiment saying "We are very proud of our achievements. Joining forces with Weightmans will mean we will be better placed to compete both nationally and internationally, offering a broader range of core and more specialised services." Her remarks highlight the strategic advantages both firms anticipate from this collaboration, aimed at addressing the evolving demands of the legal sector.

Myton Law Director, Chris Thornes shared his excitement about the merger, stating "We are delighted to be joining Weightmans. We have much in common and are confident of making even more of an impact nationally and internationally.” With their combined strengths, the newly formed organisation is poised to serve clients across an even wider spectrum of legal needs, reinforcing their positions within the competitive landscape of legal services both in the UK and beyond.