Wedlake Bell welcomes new partners to litigation team

Dan Dodman is a highly regarded disputes partner specialising in complex, high-value litigation, frequently involving an international dimension. He brings extensive experience acting on strategically significant disputes, including those involving fraud and asset recovery, and has led multi-jurisdictional matters across various sectors, particularly in financial services. Ellie Spencer is an experienced commercial litigator with a focus on complex civil fraud and high-value disputes. She advises clients on a broad range of contentious matters, including claims involving asset tracing and recovery, allegations of breach of duty, and urgent interim relief. Her work often involves cross-border elements, drawing from her specific experience in DIFC, and she is praised for providing clear, pragmatic advice in challenging situations.

The arrival of Dodman and Spencer further strengthens Wedlake Bell's capability in civil fraud and complex disputes, building on the firm’s existing Legal 500-recognised practice in this area. They will play a key role in further developing the team, working closely with the wider litigation team to support clients on complex contentious matters both in the UK and internationally, particularly those embedded in financial services.

These appointments underscore the firm’s continued commitment to investing in senior talent in areas of strategic importance. Recent lateral hires have included partners Finella Fogarty, Rebecca Christie, Hugo Smith, and Hetty Gleave since the beginning of the year, all reflecting a clear approach to growth by enhancing the depth, quality, and sector focus of the firm’s offerings.

Ed Starling, Head of Disputes, commented "We are really pleased to have welcomed Dan and Ellie to the firm. Their combined expertise in civil fraud and complex dispute resolution adds further strength to our litigation practice. Both bring outstanding technical ability and a strong track record advising on high-value, multi-jurisdictional matters, aligning closely with the needs of our clients. And both embrace the strong focus on culture here at Wedlake Bell.”