Ward Hadaway strengthens healthcare team with new partners

Both Helen and Gemma join from Browne Jacobson, where they provided legal advice across England and Wales. Their appointments arrive at a crucial time as the NHS and the broader healthcare sector navigate pressing challenges, such as staffing pressures and workplace risks.

Helen Badger brings significant experience advising both public and independent healthcare bodies, particularly in complex employment matters. She excels at working with Boards to shape workforce strategies and manage high-stakes situations, including intricate litigation. Similarly, Gemma Lynch has a strong background in representing healthcare clients in employment tribunal claims and offers counsel on employment matters linked to service redesign and organisational changes.

Harmajinder Hayre, Head of Employment at Ward Hadaway, highlighted the magnitude of the NHS as the country’s largest employer, noting the considerable workforce challenges that NHS trusts and providers face. He remarked, “The healthcare sector are seeking pragmatic, solutions-focused and cost-conscious advice,” emphasizing how the newcomers enhance the firm’s ability to navigate complex employment issues linked to service delivery.

Helen acknowledged the precarious nature of decisions in the healthcare environment, stating, “That calls for advisers who understand how NHS and independent providers operate and who can take account of the realities of staffing, safety, culture and delivery.” Her commitment to maintaining employee psychological safety demonstrates the growing focus on how employers can safeguard their workforce while ensuring service continuity.

Gemma reiterated the transformative landscape of the healthcare system, asserting, “NHS bodies are being asked to work differently, which can create difficult employment questions.” Her approach aims to balance legal compliance with practical solutions for employers during periods of organisational transition.

With Helen and Gemma's addition, Ward Hadaway’s esteemed employment team expands its expertise, joining other healthcare specialists, including Caroline Shafar, James English, and Mark McKeever. Their integration aligns with the firm's strategic vision of enhancing legal capabilities within the healthcare sector, as articulated by Managing Partner Steven Petrie. He stated, “These hires broaden our employment law capability for NHS and independent healthcare providers,” reaffirming the firm’s dedication to maintaining a robust and knowledgeable team to support clients throughout England and Wales.