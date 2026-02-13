In an ongoing commitment to growth, the top 100 UK law firm Ward Hadaway has strengthened its team with 44 new legal specialists over the last five months. These appointments demonstrate the firm’s investment in its capability and reflect a strategic response to sustained client demand across its core practice areas. The new recruits encompass a diverse range of roles, from partners and directors to managing associates, trainee solicitors, and paralegals. This multi-level strengthening of teams comes as 27 new starters joined the Newcastle office, while the Leeds and Manchester offices welcomed 12 and 5 new team members, respectively.

The recent surge in appointments is part of a broader initiative that includes office expansion and ongoing growth throughout the firm's regional footprint. The aim is to build depth and resilience within various services, as activity levels remain robust. Steven Petrie, Managing Partner at Ward Hadaway, expresses that “this pattern of consistent growth reflects the strength of activity across the firm and the importance we place on building teams in a deliberate and sustainable way.” He further elaborates that these appointments are vital for developing capability across the business, stating, “these appointments span a range of roles and career stages from emerging talent through to more experienced hires.”

As Ward Hadaway evolves nationally, the focus on investing in people remains paramount. Petrie insists that ensuring “the right mix of skills, experience and capacity allows us to support clients effectively while continuing to attract and develop high quality talent across the firm.” The new team members will fortify departments such as corporate, real estate, restructuring and insolvency, private client, and dispute resolution, thereby cementing Ward Hadaway’s reputation as a full-service, independent practice.

Aarti Parmar, a Director in the Corporate team based in Leeds, echoed this sentiment, describing the firm as having “a strong reputation as an independent firm with depth across its core practice areas.” She shared her enthusiasm about joining the firm at this pivotal time, noting, “joining at this stage felt like a natural next step and I’m looking forward to contributing as the business continues to expand.”

With nearly 600 employees stationed in Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, and Teesside, Ward Hadaway remains well-equipped to advise clients on a wide array of commercial and personal legal matters across the UK. The recent recruitment drive not only enhances the firm's service offerings but also highlights its commitment to growth and client satisfaction in a competitive legal landscape.