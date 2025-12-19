Top UK law firm Ward Hadaway has announced the appointment of solicitor Louise Miller as a partner in its private client team. With almost 20 years of experience, Louise specialises in advising individuals, families, and business owners on matters such as estate planning, wills, powers of attorney, trusts, and probate. Her expertise spans traditional private client work as well as complex succession planning tailored for entrepreneurs and those managing growing businesses, alongside providing long-term support for individuals seeking guidance in their personal affairs.

This strategic appointment comes during a period of significant expansion for Ward Hadaway, following the summer merger with Teesside's Endeavour Partnership and the opening of a Birmingham office earlier this year. Head of Private Client, Alison Hall, remarked that “Louise is a highly respected adviser with extensive experience across the full spectrum of estate planning and wealth protection. Her work with entrepreneurs and business owners adds an important dimension to our team and complements our existing strengths."

Louise, who qualified in 2006 and has focused exclusively on private client law throughout her career, was previously a partner at Weightmans where she advised clients on a national scale. She expressed her enthusiasm for joining the firm, stating, “The opportunity to join Ward Hadaway’s private client team was something I couldn’t turn down. I have known and admired the team’s work for many years and knew immediately that it was the right environment for me - collaborative, experienced and genuinely committed to clients.”

She added that she is excited about contributing to the firm's growth, particularly in advising entrepreneurs about long-term succession planning. Louise will work alongside partners Alison Hall and Andrew Facer in leading the Newcastle-based wills, trusts, and estates team. The team aims to provide integrated support for clients across the UK by collaborating closely with financial planners and tax advisers.

Steven Petrie, Managing Partner of Ward Hadaway, stated that “Louise’s appointment reflects the momentum we are building across the firm as we continue to invest in our people and core services. Strengthening our private client expertise is an important part of that and Louise brings the experience and capability that supports where we are heading as a business.”