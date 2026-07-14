Walkers promotes 112 individuals globally

Walkers has announced its latest round of promotions across its legal and business services teams. This significant announcement reflects the firm's long-term investment in its workforce and a steadfast commitment to nurturing talent at every level. As Walkers continues to enhance its global footprint, the promotions are aimed at better supporting clients in the firm's six jurisdictions of law.

The promotions include an impressive 14 new partners, alongside 31 senior counsel and further promotions across various teams. A total of 53 promotions were made within business services, culminating in a grand total of 112 individuals elevated in their careers across Walkers' global offices, which cover the firm's three main regions.

Ingrid Pierce, Global Managing Partner for Walkers, expressed her sentiments about the promotions, stating that “the strength of any firm lies in its people, and this year's promotions reflect the depth of talent we are fortunate to have across our offices.” She further noted that “each of these colleagues has earned this recognition, and each will play a part in shaping the firm's next chapter.”

The newly promoted partners encompass a diverse array of the firm's core practice areas. In particular, the Investment Funds and Corporate teams welcome four new partners, while the Insolvency & Dispute Resolution and Regulatory & Risk Advisory teams bolster their ranks with three new partners each. Additionally, two new partners join the firm’s Private Capital & Trusts practice, with further appointments across Insurance and Employment.

The firm also plans to announce additional promotions within Walkers Professional Services (WPS) later this month, showcasing a continued focus on the development of talented professionals within the organisation. As Walkers moves forward, these promotions indicate a clear strategy aimed at enhancing the firm's capabilities and service offerings for its global clientele.

Here is the full list of promotions

Partners

Senior counsel, Of counsel and Counsel

Business Services

Amy Altneu , Cayman Islands, Lead Senior Knowledge Lawyer

Ruth Barlow, London, Global Director of Marketing and Business Development Enablement

Ammo Bhachu, London, Director of HR Operations

Mike Bishop, Cayman Islands, Director of IT Business Relationship Management

Kaye Carby, Cayman Islands, Director, Treasury Operations

Simon Carroll, Ireland, Head of Finance

Tamsin Doran , London, Lead Senior Knowledge Lawyer

Kashvi Lalla , London, Head of In-House Legal

Victoria Pratt , Guernsey, Lead Senior Knowledge Lawyer

Shana Ray, Hong Kong, Director of Marketing, Business Development and Communications, Asia & Middle East

Sandy Seymour, Cayman Islands, Head of Strategic Reporting & Management Accounting

Rochelle Wong, Hong Kong, Finance Director, Asia & Middle East

* Proposed promotions that are subject to work permits or other regulatory approvals will be announced to the market once the relevant approvals are obtained.