Walkers appoints Muriel Marseille as CCO

Walkers, an international legal and professional services firm, has announced the appointment of Muriel Marseille as Chief Compliance Officer. This move underscores the firm’s commitment to strong governance and trusted client service. Muriel Marseille brings over 25 years of experience in the legal and professional services industries, including more than 18 years in senior risk and governance leadership roles.

Muriel joins Walkers from Ashurst Perkins Coie, where she held the position of Chief Risk Officer. During her tenure, she led initiatives designed to fortify the firm's risk management strategy and organisational resilience across global operations. Her wealth of experience positions her to effectively guide Walkers through the evolving landscape of regulatory expectations while ensuring the confidence of clients, partners, and regulators.

In her new role, Muriel will collaborate closely with Walkers' leadership team to enhance the firm’s global governance framework. Her emphasis will be on supporting sustainable growth by clarifying complex issues and assisting colleagues in making confident, well-informed decisions across the business. Ingrid Pierce, Global Managing Partner at Walkers, expressed enthusiasm about Muriel's arrival, stating “It’s a pleasure to welcome Muriel to Walkers. She brings exceptional experience in risk and governance, and her perspective will be a real asset to the firm as we continue to deliver the high standards our clients expect.”

Responding to her new role, Muriel highlighted Walkers’ esteemed reputation for excellence, remarking “I’m very pleased to be here. I look forward to working with colleagues around the world to support their success and continue to shape a strong, resilient organisation for the future.”

Muriel succeeds Tui Iti, who joined Walkers in 2025 and will transition to Walkers Professional Services (WPS) to aid in the next phase of growth following the completion of the co-investment with Vitruvian Partners. Angela Robertson will maintain her role as General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer for the law firm.