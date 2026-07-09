Victims' needs must be a priority

In a stark warning, the Chief Inspector of the Crown Prosecution Service has highlighted the inadequacies of the criminal justice system in prioritising victim support. Anthony Rogers stated that while the government has made significant investments in services designed to help victims, these measures are being executed in isolation instead of being unified under a comprehensive national strategy. He emphasised that the current "piecemeal approach risks undermining the very reforms designed to improve victims' experience of the justice system."

Rogers's annual report details how recent legislative changes, including modifications to bail laws and the abolition of Police and Crime Commissioners, significantly impact victims but lack coordination with an overarching plan. He asserted, "Victims deserve a criminal justice system that works as one. At the moment, too much is being done in separate parts of government, without a clear national strategy for how it all fits together." This disconnect represents a fundamental failure to address the needs of victims effectively.

Despite recognising the commitment from individual prosecutors and police, Rogers warned that enthusiasm is ineffective if not supported by a cohesive system. He remarked, "There is real commitment from prosecutors, police and staff across the system. I see that every day, and I do not doubt it for a moment," underscoring the importance of collaboration in enhancing victims' experiences.

The report, which marks HMCPSI's 25th anniversary, outlines ongoing issues, particularly in rape cases. Prosecutors have been inconsistent in scheduling early meetings with victims, and the approach focusing on suspect behaviour instead of victim credibility has yet to be uniformly implemented. Furthermore, the handling of complaints by the CPS revealed serious inconsistencies, with only one in five recommendations from a previous inspection being fulfilled.

To elevate standards throughout the prosecution system, Rogers is advocating for the extension of HMCPSI's powers to formally inspect all public and private prosecutors, not just those who invite scrutiny. He stressed, "Until government treats victims' needs as a shared national priority, we will keep falling short of what victims need and what the public expects. This has to change."

The report acknowledges improvements in some areas, including stronger collaboration between prosecutors and police, and initiatives by the Serious Fraud Office leading to better case management. However, the persistent issues underscore the need for systemic reform to ensure that victims are not left to navigate a fragmented approach to justice. Without a unified commitment to prioritising the needs and experiences of victims, the criminal justice system risks failing those it is meant to serve.