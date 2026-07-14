VESTER Group earns prestigious B Corp certification

In a significant accomplishment, VESTER Group has officially attained Certified B Corporation™ (B Corp™) status, marking it as the first legal recruitment business in the UK to join a global family of organisations dedicated to balancing purpose with profit. This certification acknowledges the rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency that VESTER Group has upheld across its various subsidiaries, including NuStaff, Winberry Recruitment, Lexbridge Legal, Executive HR, and Thrive HRM. These businesses collaborate to offer diverse services such as temporary staffing, permanent recruitment, HR consultancy, legal talent, and essential people solutions to clients throughout the UK.

Administered by B Lab™, a respected non-profit organisation fostering the B Corp movement, the certification process entails a comprehensive evaluation of a company's governance, employee practices, community engagement, customer service, and environmental stewardship. For the VESTER Group, this prestigious certification serves as tangible recognition of their long-standing commitment to the highest operational standards and a quality-focused culture.

Managing Director of VESTER Group Dave Matthews remarked “Achieving B Corp Certification is a significant milestone for our business and one that reflects the commitment, professionalism and integrity demonstrated every day by our people across NuStaff, Winberry, Lexbridge, Executive HR and Thrive HRM. While we have always sought to operate responsibly and place people at the heart of everything we do, this accreditation provides independent verification that our business practices meet internationally recognised standards for quality, accountability and positive impact.” He further added that the certification enhances clients’ confidence, guaranteeing that they are partnering with an enterprise dedicated to doing business ethically and effectively.

The assessment commended VESTER Group for its focus on cultivating positive environments for employees, delivering ethical recruitment and consultancy services, engaging with local communities through charitable initiatives, ensuring transparent governance, and fostering long-term partnerships anchored in trust and measurable success. B Corp Certification requires that organisations assess the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders, including employees, clients, suppliers, communities, and the environment. To retain the certification, businesses must commit to continuous improvement and regular performance evaluations.

Ultimately, for VESTER Group, achieving B Corp status is part of a broader strategy to promote sustainable growth and responsible leadership. As the Group expands its repertoire of specialist businesses, the B Corp principles will continue to guide its trajectory, ensuring that commercial achievements are paralleled by a positive social impact and outstanding service delivery for clients, employees, candidates, and communities alike.