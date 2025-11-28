The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) issued a scam warning on Wednesday (26 November) over a fraudulent website offering help with housing disrepair claims. This website improperly utilized information from Veritas Solicitors, including their SRA ID number and the name of Managing Partner Faraz Fazal. Mr Fazal expressed his alarm, stating “This was a deliberate, calculated attempt to mislead potentially vulnerable consumers by posing as a regulated law firm. Veritas Solicitors will defend its name vigorously.” He added, “Protecting our clients and colleagues is our highest priority, and we are taking immediate action to stop the unauthorised use of our identity and materials. We are grateful to the SRA for bringing this to light.” The fraudulent site, under the domain housingdisrepairclaims.uk, also claimed ties to a fictitious firm named “Fountain Finances Solicitors LLP,” which is neither authorized nor regulated by the SRA. Veritas Solicitors reported that such impersonation scams are increasingly prevalent and recounted similar incidents in the past. Faraz further stated, “Fountain Finances Solicitors is not a trading name of Veritas Solicitors, nor has it ever been. We have spent years building a trusted name as specialists in housing disrepair, so to see scammers latching onto that reputation is disappointing, but not surprising.” The firm has urged clients and the public to verify all communications through their official website and to report any suspicious activities immediately.