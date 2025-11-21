Venus Legal, one of the North West’s rapid-growing litigation firms, has announced the promotion of Craig Johnson to Associate Solicitor. This move comes in light of the firm’s remarkable expansion and success since its inception just five years ago. Craig Johnson, who joined the firm last year, has over a decade of litigation experience and has been integral to the firm's achievements, particularly in the ongoing Pan NOx group litigation, the largest group action in the UK.

Lorna McGlone, CEO and Founder of Venus Legal, expressed her pride in Craig’s promotion by stating, “Craig’s promotion recognises the significant impact he has made since joining the firm.” She added, “He exemplifies the hard work, professionalism and dedication that underpin Venus Legal’s success. His contribution to the Pan NOx group litigation case and his unwavering commitment to clients have helped cement our position as one of the North West’s leading boutique litigation firms.” McGlone highlighted the exceptional quality of work produced by Craig and his team, which has played a crucial role in the firm’s recognition at prestigious events like the Manchester Legal Awards and The Sunday Times Best Places to Work.

This promotion comes on the heels of a landmark year for Venus Legal, which experienced a doubling of its operations over the last 12 months, marking its most successful financial year to date. As the new Associate Solicitor, Craig will take on more complex cases, work to deepen client relationships, and mentor the next generation of legal talent within the firm.

Reflecting on his promotion, Craig expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have been promoted to Associate Solicitor. This milestone represents far more than just the last 18 months since qualifying, it’s the result of 12 years of determination, persistence and pushing through closed doors. The apprenticeship route wasn’t always recognised or championed, and after hearing ‘no’ countless times, proving what’s possible through belief and resilience makes this moment incredibly meaningful.” He also acknowledged the support he has received from Venus Legal, saying, “Venus Legal has backed me from day one, and I’m excited to step into a leadership role and help elevate the firm’s reputation even further. This next chapter is one I’m really looking forward to. Not only to lead, but to help others break the mould too.”

As Venus Legal prepares for another successful year, Craig Johnson’s journey from a pioneering legal apprentice to a newly appointed Associate Solicitor serves as an inspiring example of what can happen when talent meets opportunity and is supported accordingly.