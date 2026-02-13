Specialist litigation firm Venus Legal has officially announced its expansion into military claims, enhancing its capacity to support current and former members of the Armed Forces who have suffered serious injury or abuse during their service. Based in the Northwest, this boutique firm aims to represent clients in a variety of cases, including military noise-induced hearing loss, non-freezing cold injuries (NFCI), and sexual abuse or assault suffered during military service. Acknowledging the sensitive and high-stakes nature of these claims, Venus Legal plans to adopt a survivor-focused and discreet approach throughout the process.

Venus Legal was founded on a commitment to turning lives around and has earned recognition for handling complex, traumatic cases with care, expertise, and determination. Lorna McGlone, CEO and Founder of Venus Legal explained that “This is an extremely sensitive area of law, involving individuals who have experienced trauma during their service. We are proud to stand alongside those who show immense courage in coming forward.” McGlone highlighted the firm's responsibility to provide clear, expert advice while ensuring the wellbeing and dignity of clients at every stage of the legal process.

The firm is investing in technology and advanced AI capabilities to develop a dedicated online platform specifically for military clients, allowing access to essential information, real-time case updates, and a streamlined claims management process. "What once took months can now be handled far more efficiently," McGlone noted. “We are focused on allowing clients to concentrate on their wellbeing while remaining informed and supported throughout their case." With an emphasis on the importance of wellbeing, McGlone added, “It’s part of our DNA. Supporting our people properly allows them to support our clients with the care and strength these cases demand.”

The announcement of the new service line coincides with Stacy Pimlott’s recent appointment as Joint Coordinator of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers’ (APIL) Military Special Interest Group, working alongside Marie-Joelle Théanne of Bolt Burdon Kemp. This leadership change marks an important milestone, being the first all-female panel in the group's history. APIL is dedicated to securing justice for injured individuals and enhancing safety and accountability within the legal sector.

Pimlott, a Partner at Venus Legal, remarked, “It’s a privilege to take on this role at a time when military claims demand both specialist knowledge and a deep understanding of the personal impact on those affected.” She underscored the importance of providing military clients with clear routes to justice and accountability for the harm they have endured. Having participated in significant group litigation cases, including the vast Pan NOx Emissions Litigation, she is committed to enhancing expertise in military claims within APIL.

With this new service line, Venus Legal further solidifies its position as a specialist litigation firm, dedicated to turning lives around and being recognised for its expertise, compassion, and impact. The firm continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community in navigating the complexities of their claims for justice.