The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has escalated its scrutiny of the merger between Vandemoortele and Délifrance by referring the deal for an in-depth phase 2 investigation. This decision follows the expiration of a designated period meant to allow for the resolution of competition concerns. In December 2025, the CMA suggested that Vandemoortele's plan to sell two production facilities in France, located in Avignon and Béthune, could potentially alleviate apprehensions about market competition. The authority maintained that this measure might address its worries if a suitable buyer was identified and approved by the CMA.

However, the timeline for addressing those concerns has elapsed, and Vandemoortele has not submitted a formal proposal for a buyer. As a result, the transaction has moved into the next stage of evaluation. The CMA's initial investigation indicated that the merger could position Vandemoortele as the largest supplier of frozen viennoiserie products in the UK, significantly affecting competition in this sector. This could lead to increased prices or diminished quality for consumers in the UK marketplace.

Both Vandemoortele and Délifrance specialise in supplying frozen viennoiserie products such as croissants and pains au chocolat, which supermarkets and foodservice venues bake on-site before selling to customers. Initially, the CMA had hoped that the sale of Délifrance’s UK laminated dough business alongside the two production facilities would satisfy its competitive concerns. However, despite extensive cooperation from the CMA during the process, Vandemoortele did not present a viable sale option.

With the deal now proceeding to a phase 2 inquiry, an independent panel of experts will closely investigate the concerns surrounding the merger. The outcome of this investigation will be crucial in determining whether the merger can proceed or if further actions will be necessary to protect competition in the UK frozen viennoiserie market.