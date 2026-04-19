In a decisive move to enhance safety and conditions, the Government has implemented an urgent action plan targeting the rampant issues of violence, drug availability, and poor conditions at HMP Woodhill. Following an Urgent Notification from His Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons in March, which highlighted alarming levels of violence and self-harm, ministers have reacted swiftly to rectify these challenges. The plan will introduce specialist staff, implement tougher disciplinary actions, and bolster security measures to protect both inmates and staff within the facility.

Notably, security enhancements will include the installation of physical barriers like wires and window grilles to restrict the movement of illicit items, particularly through drones. Lord James Timpson, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, remarked that "The prison crisis we inherited has left too many jails struggling with violence, drugs and poor conditions," reaffirming the Government's commitment to resolving these critical issues. With this action plan, the focus is also on education and rehabilitation, ensuring that prisoners receive the necessary training to successfully reintegrate into society.

The new measures include establishing a living unit designed to incentivise offenders to stay away from substances, thereby addressing the demand for drugs more effectively. Moreover, a dedicated team will directly support prisoners grappling with addiction, ensuring they receive the help they need. Alongside these initiatives, refurbishments will enhance the overall cleanliness and living conditions within the prison, fostering a more conducive environment for rehabilitation.

Since the appointment of a new governor in 2025, efforts to stabilise HMP Woodhill have been underway, supported by regional and national teams including a specialised taskforce aiming for improved performance across the Long Term and High Security Estate. Additionally, the Government is accelerating the creation of 14,000 extra prison places, with over 3,100 already completed. These reforms are positioned to ensure that punishment not only fits the crime but also contributes to reducing overall crime rates while maintaining the safety of the streets.