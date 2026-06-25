Understanding online harms affecting children

The Youth Justice Board's recent publication, the Evidence and Insights Pack on Online Harms Affecting Children, highlights significant concerns regarding the safety of children in the digital realm. Henrietta Ronson, Partner at Corker Binning, expressed her deep concerns regarding the findings, stating “Today’s Youth Justice Board report lays bare a troubling reality – children are routinely exposed to harmful online content and behaviours without understanding that what they are doing, or what is being done to them, may be criminal.” Ronson emphasised that children are being let down not only by online platforms that lack their focus on safety but also by a criminal justice system that often misclassifies online harm as a matter of conduct instead of one of protection.

The report underscores a crucial element: “The finding that many children who engage in problematic online behaviour are themselves victims of abuse should fundamentally reshape how these cases are approached by police, prosecutors, and the courts.” Ronson cautioned against the dangers inherent in criminalising minors who have fallen prey to exploitation, radicalisation, or grooming online, remarking that “criminalising a child who has been exploited, radicalised, or groomed online risks compounding the original harm.”

While the Online Safety Act places substantial responsibilities on online platforms to shield children from harmful content, Ronson noted that enforceable actions from Ofcom are still in their early stages. She concluded by stating, “But legislation alone will not protect children if the professionals responding to the consequences, including those within the youth justice system, do not understand the digital context in which these harms occur.” The report serves as a crucial tool for all who engage with young people, extending far beyond just policymakers.