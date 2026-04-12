The UK’s digital landscape is facing scrutiny as a new study has unveiled that a significant number of the country’s leading consumer websites are illegally deploying tracking cookies prior to obtaining user consent. According to the UK Website Health Check 2026, conducted by ALT Agency, 120 out of 200 of the largest consumer-facing websites engage in this practice. The research, which audited well-known sites across 20 different sectors, found that analytics and marketing cookies were operating before users interacted with consent banners.

Craig Murphy, who spearheaded the study and serves as Managing Director of ALT Agency, pointed out that "Most businesses think they're covered because they've got a cookie banner. They're not. The tracking is already running before you've been asked." This indicates a worrying trend where sites operate under the illusion of compliance while failing to properly follow legal requirements.

The implications of non-compliance have escalated in recent years, as evidenced by substantial increases in penalties. "We're talking penalties up to £17.5 million," Murphy continued, noting that the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has intensified enforcement actions. The report highlights a staggering increase in fines, with total ICO penalties rising from £2.7 million in 2024 to £19.6 million in 2025, marking a sevenfold uptick in just one year.

Certain sectors are evidently more susceptible to cookie compliance failures. For instance, the telecoms industry showed a complete failure rate of 100%, while several others, including news and publishing, insurance, and healthcare sectors, reported significantly high rates of non-compliance at 90% to 80%. Conversely, sectors such as banking, government, and supermarkets emerged as the better performers, each achieving a failure rate of just 20%.

What’s particularly alarming is that many businesses may not even realise their cookie banners are ineffective. Murphy advised that anyone can verify compliance within 30 seconds using a simple browser check. He stressed the urgency for businesses to rectify these compliance issues, stating, "The fix isn't complicated or expensive. For most sites it's a configuration change. But businesses need to act now, not after they've received a letter from the ICO."

The comprehensive findings from ALT Agency’s report signal that immediate action is necessary for businesses to avoid significant legal and financial repercussions in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. As more consumers become aware of their digital rights, the potential consequences of cookie compliance failures will only intensify.