The Ministry of Justice has unveiled a pivotal independent report detailing the substantial economic value of the UK’s open legal sector. The report underscores how regulatory reform, openness, and innovation have forged a competitive legal services market, contributing to national economic growth over recent decades. Authored by Hook Tangaza, the report titled ‘The Benefits of an Open and Competitive Legal Economy’ chronicles the evolution of the legal sector, which has been shaped by globalisation and technological advancements. The comprehensive analysis indicates that the legal sector contributed over £37bn to the UK economy in 2023 and currently supports more than 334,000 jobs nationwide.

At an event hosted last week by Sarah Sackman KC MP, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, key stakeholders from law firms, professional bodies, and the LawTech community gathered to discuss the report's findings. The discussion explored the factors likely to shape the next economic cycle, including the importance of technological transformation and openness to new entrants. The report highlights that the UK legal sector has experienced around 200% real-terms growth since the late 1990s, significantly outpacing the broader economy. Additionally, it notes a £7.6bn trade surplus in legal services, with exports approaching £9bn annually.

The report also positions the UK as one of the world's most open legal markets, housing approximately 200 offices belonging to foreign law firms and witnessing UK firms evolve into global entities. Alison Hook, Director of Hook Tangaza, emphasised the transformative journey of the legal sector over four decades, stating, “When you look at the long waves of technological and economic change, you see a sector that has adapted again and again.” She underscored the vital role of openness and adaptability in the sector’s success.

Furthermore, the report identifies prospective challenges, such as increasing international competition and shifting regulatory environments, while highlighting the necessity for continued investment in talent and capability. It calls for the legal sector’s contributions to be seamlessly integrated into broader industrial and investment strategies to bolster its role as a key economic enabler in the future. The full report is available for public access, allowing for further insight into these critical findings.