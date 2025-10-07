In the past year, UK law firms have made notable strides in responsible business practices, as revealed in the annual index published by Lamp House, a part of Chambers. UK firms saw an impressive average score increase of 12% compared to a concerning 30% drop among US firms. The report assesses the responsible business activity of 150 leading law firms based on three categories: People, Planet, and Governance. Interestingly, UK-headquartered firms scored double on average than US counterparts, with 65% of UK firms reporting year-on-year improvements.

The report highlighted UK firms leading in environmental and sustainability measures, as well as initiatives supporting women and enhancing social mobility. Conversely, US firms experienced the largest declines in their support for women, ethnic minorities, and LGBTQ+ individuals. The top five highest-ranking firms in the UK, which reflect these advancements, are Clyde & Co, DWF, Pinsent Masons, Simmons & Simmons, and Taylor Wessing.

In terms of environmental efforts, nearly 58% of UK firms have established publicly declared net-zero targets, a rise from last year’s 44%. Progress is still slow in addressing business travel-related emissions, with only 19% reporting on their advancement compared to 9% last year. The three most cited environmental actions are waste reduction programmes at 67%, energy reduction measures at 56%, and renewable energy use at 51%.

When considering people-related initiatives, UK firms have demonstrated significant growth in supporting women, with efforts focusing on the retention and career advancement of women increasing by 6%. More firms are disclosing parental leave policies and offering programmes for ethnic minority talent. A surprising 73% of UK firms now provide apprenticeships, indicating a commitment to improving social mobility. However, actions to support LGBTQ+ individuals and those with disabilities still lag behind other under-represented groups.

On the governance front, 42% of UK firms report having a responsible business board or steering committee, an increase from 32% last year. Furthermore, 46% of firms have established minimum standards for suppliers. Notably, there has been a marked increase regarding responsible business-related risks being included in risk registers, rising from 13% in 2024 to 24% in 2025.

Lisa Hart Shepherd, chief product and innovation officer at Chambers, stated that while UK firms are making "heartened progress," political challenges in the US have influenced their willingness to disclose responsible business activities, especially regarding the support for under-represented groups. She remarked, “The continued commitment of UK firms on the environment, social mobility and women in law in particular is welcome. We know how important progress in these areas is to talent and clients as well as society as a whole.”