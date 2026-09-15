UK and India unite against fraud

Telecommunications industry leaders from the UK and India are taking a significant step to address the rising challenges of digital fraud through a new partnership. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 14 September between the British High Commission in New Delhi and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), establishing a collaborative framework aimed at sharing knowledge and tackling online fraud and scams that affect both nations.

This agreement will facilitate interaction and the exchange of ideas to enhance fraud resilience by leveraging the latest advancements in AI technology. According to Ben Mellor, Acting British High Commissioner to India, “We are living through an extraordinary period of technological change, with AI transforming the way communication networks are designed and secured." This statement underscores the crucial role that industry partners play in safeguarding citizens and businesses from malicious threats in an increasingly digital world.

The MoU reflects the shared commitment of both countries to address emerging challenges related to telecommunications and digital security. By promoting collaboration between governments and industry, this initiative aims to create a safer and more trusted digital ecosystem. As the prevalence of online fraud continues to escalate globally, with over two-thirds of fraud cases in the UK having an international dimension, close co-operation is essential.

Lt. Gen. Dr. SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI, remarked that “for India, the next phase of connectivity must be intelligent, secure, resilient and citizen-centric.” He emphasised that telecom networks are evolving into AI-enabled systems designed to optimise performance, enhance security, and mitigate rising digital risks for consumers. This partnership is seen as a critical step towards fostering that transformation.

The collaboration marks the first formal engagement under the CO.AI (Communications and AI) panel, which includes participants from industry, representatives of the Government of India, and the British High Commission. Important stakeholders such as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and major telecom firms like Vodafone, Jio Infocomm, and Bharti Airtel are also involved in this initiative.

Furthermore, the UK government is actively investing in strategies to reduce fraud, having committed over £250 million between 2026 and 2029 to develop a new Fraud Strategy. This includes launching an Online Crime Centre that aims to consolidate resources from various sectors, including the police, intelligence agencies, and technology firms, to combat fraud effectively. This collaborative framework under the Technology Security Initiative (TSI) aims to shape future advancements not only within the UK and India but also has potential global implications in the fight against digital fraud.