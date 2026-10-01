Two trainees win City of London prize**

Christina Newall, Trainee Associate at Debevoise & Plimpton, and Linda Worden, Trainee Solicitor at Slaughter and May, have been announced as the joint winners of the 2026 City of London Solicitors’ Company Prize. This prestigious accolade is awarded annually to recognise promising trainees in the City. This year’s prize focused on a 500-word essay exploring how the Rule of Law plays a critical role in maintaining the stability and attractiveness of the City amidst a complex global landscape. After a thorough evaluation process, a shortlist of applicants was invited for interviews with Rafique Khan, President of the City of London Solicitors' Company Rule of Law Society, and Rosie Warren-Cafferty from the City of London Law Society Training Committee.

Both winning essays are highlighted on the CLLS’s Training Committee LinkedIn page. Christina’s essay references renowned legal thinkers such as Dicey, Fuller, and Lord Bingham, arguing that the Rule of Law depends not merely on the existence of regulations but on their fair and impartial application. She posits that legal certainty bears significant market value by attracting businesses to London, not through the elimination of risk, but by allowing for its management in predictable terms. Furthermore, she cites recent legislative advancements, including the Arbitration Act 2025 and the Property (Digital Assets etc.) Act 2025, as indicators of a legal framework that supports innovation and stability.

Linda’s essay offers a practical perspective, drawing upon the enduring nature of English common law. She asserts that the Rule of Law, understood within a broader cultural scope, is essential for sustaining the City’s reputation. Linda emphasizes the importance of everyday decisions made by practitioners, from managing document redactions to ensuring full disclosure, as integral to maintaining integrity within the legal profession. She also presents several challenges facing today’s legal landscape, such as SLAPPs (strategic lawsuits against public participation), sanctions evasion, and the misuse of artificial intelligence in legal practices.

Reflecting on her achievement, Christina Newall stated, “I am delighted and honoured to be named joint winner of this year’s prize! I was particularly drawn to the competition because the rule of law is both a fundamental legal principle and something with real commercial significance for those practising in the City.” She added, “In my essay, I wanted to explore how legal certainty and strong institutions allow businesses to navigate risk with confidence.” Meanwhile, Linda Worden expressed her appreciation by stating, “This essay topic allowed me to reflect on the intersection between my personal and professional values, as well as my legal education and training at Slaughter and May.” She concluded with gratitude for the opportunity to engage with the Rule of Law in her work.