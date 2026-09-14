TWM Solicitors welcomes new trainee solicitors

TWM Solicitors has announced the arrival of six new trainee solicitors as they kick-off their journey with the firm in September. This cohort is comprised of Abigail Stark, Charlie Behan, Melissa Parker, and Olivia Beks, who are all new additions to TWM. In addition, Ella Dhillon and Imogen Barton, both of whom previously worked as Paralegals in TWM's Lending team, will bring their experience as they transition into their trainee roles. All six trainees will pursue the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) route to qualification, embarking on full-time studies for SQE1 starting this month, with exams scheduled for January 2027.

The trainees will gather every Wednesday at TWM’s Leatherhead office, fostering a collaborative environment for learning and development as they embark on their legal careers. After completing their studies for SQE1, the group will commence their qualifying work experience in February 2027, allowing them to gain practical experience across four of TWM’s specialist practice areas.

Suzanne Joseph, Director of People at TWM, expressed her enthusiasm about the new cohort, saying “We are delighted to welcome our 2026 trainee solicitors to TWM. Our trainees are an important part of the future of the firm. We are committed to supporting them throughout their training and development, and look forward to seeing them develop their legal careers with us.”

TWM Solicitors is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of legal professionals, ensuring its trainees receive comprehensive support and varied experiences as they advance towards qualification. The firm’s commitment not only reinforces its investment in future talent but also highlights the important role that these trainees will play in the continued success and growth of TWM Solicitors.