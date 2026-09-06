TWM Solicitors enhances teams with new talents

Hannah joins the Residential Property team, Izna will work in Dispute Resolution, and Mia has taken a role in Private Client. In addition, Cerys Beck has completed her training contract and is leaving the firm to pursue an external opportunity. Over the past two years, the cohort has gained valuable experience across different departments, building the technical knowledge and client service skills essential for their careers.

Managing Partner Jamie Berry remarked, “It’s always a proud moment to see trainees qualify, and particularly so when they choose to continue their careers with TWM. Hannah, Izna and Mia have all made a strong contribution during their training contracts, and we are delighted to welcome them into their new roles. Supporting trainees to develop their skills, confidence and experience is an important part of how we build talent within the firm, and this is a positive outcome for both our people and our clients”