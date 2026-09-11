TWM Solicitors appoints new partner for team

TWM Solicitors is excited to welcome Krystal Ramsammy as a Partner to their reputable Private Client team based in Leatherhead. With over 11 years of experience advising individuals and families on various private client matters, Krystal brings valuable insights into Wills, estate and succession planning, probate, and Inheritance Tax planning. Her specialised knowledge in complex and high-value estates and trusts is anticipated to enhance the firm’s offerings significantly.

Previously, Krystal served as a Partner and Commercial Head of Private Client in a national law firm, where she combined her substantial client practice with strategic initiatives to develop the department. As a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), she was also nominated for Probate Lawyer of the Year at the 2026 Probate Industry Awards, highlighting her industry recognition.

Regarding her appointment, Krystal expressed her enthusiasm by stating “I am delighted to be joining TWM. The firm has an excellent reputation, particularly within Private Client, and from my first conversations with the team I was impressed by both the quality of the work and the collaborative culture.” She also mentioned the desire to lead and develop the Leatherhead Private Client team while helping individuals and families with “the clear, practical advice they need during some of life's most important moments.”

She shared her passion for Private Client law, saying “Private Client law is ultimately about people. I enjoy building long-term relationships with clients and helping to make complex situations feel clear and manageable. I am looking forward to getting to know our clients and colleagues, contributing my experience and supporting the continued growth of the team.”

Laura Walkley, Head of Private Client at TWM Solicitors, enthused “We are delighted to welcome Krystal to TWM. She brings significant technical expertise, extensive leadership experience, and a genuine commitment to delivering exceptional client service.” She further noted that Krystal's background in providing practical, empathetic advice along with her commercial awareness makes her a remarkable addition.

Laura also highlighted the importance of Private Client as a strategic growth area for TWM, stating “Krystal's appointment further strengthens our offering to individuals, families, and business owners across Surrey and the South East. We are excited to have her on board and look forward to the contribution she will make to the continued success of the department.”