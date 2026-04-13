TWM Solicitors has announced a series of promotions that reflect the firm’s commitment to nurturing talent and delivering excellent service. The firm is recognising the outstanding contributions of its staff across multiple practice areas, underscoring its focus on developing its people for the benefit of clients and the broader community.

In the Residential Property department, Raj Sambi has been elevated from Deputy Head to Head of Residential Property. Raj’s leadership has been pivotal in establishing the firm's residential practice and her new role will further enhance the strategic direction of the department. Speaking on her promotion, Raj said "I am excited to lead our talented team and continue building key relationships with our clients."

Within the Commercial Property sector, Fiona Dreghorn has been appointed Deputy Head of Commercial Property, while Sophie Lord and Nicole Watts have been promoted to Senior Associate. The promotions are a testament to the team’s dedication and performance, delivering consistently high standards in service.

The Lending team also celebrates promotions, with Will Macauley now a Partner and Lucy Farrow-Smith taking on the role of Managing Associate. Will and Lucy have both progressed within the firm, showcasing their commitment and expertise, and Amy Bryant has been promoted to Associate, highlighting her development in the bridging sector.

In the Private Client division, Bryony Greenfield and Louisa Wilday are now Managing Associates, Charlotte Vardy steps up to Senior Associate, and Tory Sawyer becomes an Associate. Each individual's promotion is a recognition of their outstanding client service and proficiency in managing a range of private client matters.

The Corporate and Commercial team sees Nicole Syradd promoted to Senior Associate, a role reflecting her significant contributions to the firm. Nicole’s commitment to supporting corporate clients has earned her respect and recognition among colleagues and clients alike.

The Onboarding team has also made noteworthy changes with Angela Johnson appointed Head of Onboarding (non-property) and Bella Fox as Head of Onboarding (property). These advancements underscore the firm’s effort to enhance client experience from the outset.

Jamie Berry, Managing Partner, commented “These promotions reflect the strength and depth of talent across TWM Solicitors, and we’re proud to recognise each individual’s hard work and dedication. It’s particularly pleasing that five of these promotions are for former trainees of the firm. We look forward to everyone’s continued success as they take on their new roles.”

The firm invites everyone to congratulate the newly promoted staff on their achievements, which will take effect from 1 April 2026