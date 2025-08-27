In a significant development, TV Edwards Solicitors has announced the appointment of Alia Lewis as Partner and Head of Public Law Children. Known for her extensive experience in children and family law, Alia is particularly recognised for her commitment to representing neurodivergent individuals and families. This strategic addition to the firm’s Family team not only elevates their expertise but also underscores TV Edwards’ dedication to providing specialised, comprehensive family law services.

Alia Lewis began her illustrious legal journey at TV Edwards in 2002 as a paralegal before qualifying as a solicitor and achieving children law accreditation. After a brief hiatus from the firm in 2012 to focus on her family, she joined Duncan Lewis Solicitors, where she was instrumental in founding the UK’s first autism and ADHD specialist legal unit. This pioneering effort culminated in her receiving the prestigious Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year Award for Children’s Rights in 2023.

The legal profession has greatly benefitted from Alia’s leadership as co-founder of FLANC (Family Law Advice for the Neurodivergent Community), where she has actively advocated for systemic changes within the family justice system. Her personal experience as the parent of an autistic child significantly informs her sensitive, trauma-informed approach to advocacy.

Alia possesses specialised knowledge in complex public and private children law cases, often tackling highly sensitive issues including fabricated or induced illness, non-accidental injury, and mental health challenges. Her practice encompasses areas such as care proceedings, deprivation of liberty, secure accommodation, and special guardianship. Notably, she represents both children and adults, regularly conducting her own advocacy.

Renowned for her excellence in family law, Alia has earned recognition in Chambers UK and has been honoured as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Champion. Moreover, she holds the distinguished status of a Next Generation Partner and is listed as a Recommended Lawyer in The Legal 500.

Commenting on Alia’s appointment, Managing Partner Julian Overton expressed excitement about her joining the team by stating that “Alia’s ground-breaking work in neurodivergent advocacy aligns seamlessly with our values and vision. Her arrival further strengthens our ability to offer expert, compassionate representation to clients with complex needs.” Alia herself expressed enthusiasm about returning to the firm, saying “It’s a privilege to return to TV Edwards, a firm that champions innovation, excellence and empathy. I look forward to embedding bespoke, trauma-informed practice models that improve outcomes for neurodivergent clients navigating the family justice system”