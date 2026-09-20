Trowers & Hamlins appoints new General Counsel

Laura Rooks joins Trowers & Hamlins bringing over 15 years of extensive experience in legal risk and compliance, with a focus on in-house legal functions at leading law firms and financial institutions. Her background includes a notable tenure at Three Crowns, where she held the position of Director of Risk & In-house Counsel, overseeing global legal risk and compliance initiatives. In her new role, Laura will collaborate with colleagues throughout the firm to bolster their approach to risk management, governance, and ultimately drive the firm’s strategic objectives forward.

Sara Bailey, Senior Partner at Trowers & Hamlins, remarked that "Laura joins us at an important stage in our growth as we continue to deliver against our strategy towards 2030." She emphasised the significance of having a robust legal and governance framework in place, noting that "as Trowers evolves and expands, having strong legal, risk and governance expertise will be increasingly important in supporting the firm and our clients." Sara expressed enthusiasm for Laura's wealth of experience and her understanding of the complexities faced by international professional services organisations, stating, "We are delighted to welcome her to Trowers and look forward to the contribution she will make to our future growth and success."

In response, Laura Rooks expressed her excitement about joining Trowers & Hamlins, stating, "It’s a privilege to be joining Trowers & Hamlins as General Counsel at such an exciting time for the firm." She highlighted the firm’s strong reputation and clear strategic vision, adding, "I look forward to working with colleagues across the firm to support the partnership and contribute to its continued success."

Laura's appointment further strengthens the firm's capabilities, complementing recent lateral hires, including David Meecham and Erica Burt-Moore, as Trowers & Hamlins continues to expand across various practice areas.