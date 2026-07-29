Trio of solicitors qualify at firm

In a significant milestone for the north west law firm, Jackson Lees Group has welcomed three new solicitors into its ranks following the successful completion of their training contracts. Georgia Drohan, Abbie Harrison, and Laura Porter have each demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill throughout their journeys. Georgia and Abbie both graduated in law from the University of Liverpool, subsequently completing the Legal Practice Course at the University of Law before joining the firm. In contrast, Laura, who joined as a paralegal, holds a history degree from the University of Chester and completed a Graduate Diploma in Law along with a combined Legal Practice Course and Master of Laws (LLM).

Esther Leach, managing director of Jackson Lees Group, expressed her pride in the new solicitors, stating “It is absolutely fantastic to see Georgia, Abbie and Laura successfully come through the ranks and I have no doubt that many more achievements lie ahead for each of them. Helping our people to grow, develop and fulfil their potential is one of the most rewarding aspects of what we do and is at the very heart of the Jackson Lees Group.”

Georgia, who is part of the clinical negligence team, shared her excitement, saying “Qualifying as a solicitor is a significant milestone, and one I am incredibly proud to have achieved. My time at Jackson Lees has provided me with invaluable experience across family law and clinical negligence cases, helping me to develop the skills and confidence needed for the next stage of my career.”

Abbie began her career at Jackson Lees Group in the major inquests and inquiries team, where she represented bereaved families during the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. After completing a seat in the clinical negligence team, she transitioned into the private family department. Abbie reflected on her experiences, stating “Throughout my training contract, I have supported individuals and families through some of the most challenging periods of their lives. I am really delighted to have qualified into the private family team at Jackson Lees, where I can continue helping clients navigate sensitive and often complex issues with clear, compassionate advice. I am hugely grateful to my colleagues for their support throughout my journey and look forward to continuing to develop my career while making a positive difference for our clients.”

Laura, who handles cases involving clients with terminal diagnoses in the clinical negligence team, began her training contract in 2024 after joining Jackson Lees Group in 2019. She acknowledged her unconventional journey, saying “If there is one thing I have learnt over the last 10 years, it is that everyone’s route to qualification is different and it is never too late to pursue your dream career. I am incredibly proud to have now qualified as a solicitor. I genuinely enjoy supporting individuals and families throughout the legal process, and it’s hugely rewarding when they get the outcomes they deserve.”

Jackson Lees Group is a full-service practice comprising Jackson Lees, Broudie Jackson Canter, and Farrington Law, employing 240 professionals across its offices in Liverpool, Wirral, and Southport. The firm is a part of MAPD Group, established in 2020 by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies, aimed at empowering local law firms to grow nationally through acquisition while making a positive impact within the community