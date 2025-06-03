On 3 June 2025, the First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber) delivered a decisive ruling in the case of Cha Cha Chai Oldham Limited v The Pensions Regulator. This case emerged from an appeal lodged by Cha Cha Chai Oldham Limited against an unspecified decision made by The Pensions Regulator. The proceedings, referenced by neutral citation [2025] UKFTT 00604 (GRC), were notable for being conducted without a hearing. The tribunal's jurisdiction was confined to pensions regulation, and the case was managed by HHJ David Dixon.

Cha Cha Chai Oldham Limited, represented by Speedwell Accountants, filed their initial appeal on 7 and 10 October 2024. However, the submissions were deemed incomplete as they lacked the requisite decision letter that would substantiate their claims. Despite being prompted to rectify this issue, the appellant failed to provide the necessary documentation which was essential for a valid appeal. As part of standard procedures, the Tribunal issued Case Management Directions on 3 January 2025, clearly stipulating that the appellant must furnish the relevant decision letter by 20 January 2025. The Directions came with a stern warning that failure to comply could lead to the striking out of the case. Unfortunately, the appellant did not respond to these directions, resulting in a complete absence of the required information.

The Tribunal, utilising the provisions set out in the Tribunal Procedure (First Tier Tribunal) (General Regulatory Chamber) Rules 2009, acknowledged its authority to strike out a case for non-compliance. Specifically, paragraph 8(3) outlines circumstances under which a case may be dismissed, particularly highlighting the necessity for compliance with Tribunal directions. The Tribunal identified that Cha Cha Chai Oldham Limited had not only failed to comply with these directives but had not cooperated to a degree that would allow the Tribunal to fairly and justly continue with the proceedings.

Further compounding the appellant's troubles, the Tribunal posited that there appeared to be no reasonable prospect of the appellant's case succeeding. The absence of the decision letter hindered any potential for the appeal to have merit, leaving the Tribunal with little choice but to rule that the appeal be struck out. The judgement emphasised the importance of compliance with procedural requirements, underscoring the necessity for appellants to engage actively in the legal process. Consequently, HHJ David Dixon concluded that due to the appellant's failure to cooperate and provide essential documentation, the appeal was to be struck out with immediate effect.

The ruling serves as a stark reminder of the need for pertinent documentation in legal appeals and the consequences of neglecting these vital components. The outcome in Cha Cha Chai Oldham Limited v The Pensions Regulator reinforces the principles of jurisdiction within the First-tier Tribunal and the importance of clear communication and documentation. Without compliance, potential cases may find themselves unceremoniously dismissed, irrespective of their merits. This ruling serves as a caution for future appellants to ensure that they adhere strictly to the Tribunal's procedural requirements in order to avoid similar fates