Communications and PR Manager Travers Smith LLP

Travers Smith bolsters Asset Management offering with strategic Funds partner hire

Wed Aug 02 2023Appointments
Travers Smith LLP has bolstered its Asset Management client offering with the hire of Tosin Adeyeri as a partner in the Funds group, further strengthening its expertise in private funds formation and secondaries work.

Tosin Adeyeri joins Travers Smith from a leading US headquartered law firm where she was a member of the Private Funds Group. She advises UK and international fund managers on a range of issues, including the establishment and structuring of private investment funds, internal governance organization and ongoing fund maintenance. Tosin also has significant expertise advising on secondary portfolio transactions and represents a number of global investors on their investments into private investment funds.

Her arrival bolsters the bench of partners covering both primary fundraising and secondaries transactions. Alongside the market leading retailisation and asset management M&A practices, the Travers Smith Funds group offers General Partners advice on all key aspects of their business needs.

Aaron Stocks, Head of Funds, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Tosin to the Funds group as a partner. Tosin's arrival will help us to take advantage of the many opportunities we are seeing, across the private funds formation and secondaries market, which are areas of strategic importance to the firm as we look to meet the needs of our clients."

Tosin Adeyeri commented:

"I am very excited to be joining Travers Smith as a partner. The platform offered by Travers Smith to advise on innovative transactions within the asset management sector is compelling and I look forward to working with the many market leading asset management specialists within the firm."

Recent Funds highlights include advising:

