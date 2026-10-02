Tough new measures for offenders released

In a significant shift in criminal justice policy, offenders released from prison starting today will be subjected to what is described as the toughest supervision regime in British history. This new framework, which brings with it extensive restrictions on movements, aims to enhance public safety and provide reassurance for victims of crime.

A key feature of these changes is the introduction of world-first restriction zones, which will specifically confine high-risk sexual and violent offenders to areas just a few miles wide. This innovative approach is designed to keep offenders away from their victims, enabling those affected by crime to rebuild their lives free from the shadow of fear. The redesign of the supervision system effectively transforms the community into a managed environment that mirrors incarceration, reinforcing that punishment extends beyond prison walls.

As part of this new directive, offenders will be tagged electronically as a standard procedure. This unprecedented expansion of electronic monitoring will allow probation staff near-real-time access to tagging data, offering opportunities to swiftly address any breaches of conduct. Alongside electronic tagging, offenders may now find themselves banned from public spaces such as pubs, clubs, and even sporting events, measures intended to prevent any potential disruption or harm.

Addressing these sweeping changes, Alex Norris, the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, stated that this new range of control tools aims to both protect the public and alleviate victims' concerns regarding offenders' release. He asserted that “the greatest danger to victims would be prisons running out of cells for dangerous criminals.” Norris also highlighted the government's commitment to build an additional 14,000 prison places, which will ensure that dangerous offenders do not slip through the cracks of the justice system.

Moreover, the new reforms prioritise support for victims, with the introduction of a national helpline and enhanced local services aimed at addressing both practical and emotional needs. With an earmarked budget of £18.9 million to strengthen these resources, victims will find themselves at the forefront of a justice system increasingly designed with their experiences in mind.

This ambitious commitment to reform comes in the wake of a crisis within the prison system, which has struggled with nearly 98% capacity in adult male facilities due to a decade of underinvestment. The government’s response not only includes the expansion of physical prison spaces but also a directive to ensure that dangerous offenders, particularly those convicted of serious crimes such as rape or historic sexual offences, will not be released prematurely.

In line with these stringent measures, the government plans to introduce new powers early next year aimed at immediately deporting certain foreign criminals upon sentencing. This long-term strategy seeks to ensure that the most dangerous individuals remain locked up for substantial periods before facing removal from the country.

With these latest developments, a paradigm shift in managing offenders post-release is firmly established, signifying a more victim-focused and safety-oriented justice system that intends to fulfil its promise of accountability and protection for the public