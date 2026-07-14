Three new partners at Wilkin Chapman Rollits

Lincolnshire and Yorkshire law firm Wilkin Chapman Rollits has welcomed Sara Ellison as a new partner in its Lincoln office while promoting Stacey Heeley and Louisa Shilleto to partner positions in Grimsby and Hull, respectively. This strategic expansion is part of the firm's ongoing commitment to strengthen its senior team across various locations.

Sara Ellison, an employment law specialist, brings over 20 years of experience gained from her time at Irwin Mitchell in Sheffield. Recognised by the Legal 500 as a "key lawyer," she is expected to enhance the firm's employment offering and support the growing client base in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire. "The firm's client-focused approach and consistently high standards are qualities that really resonate with me," she expressed, highlighting her admiration for Wilkin Chapman Rollits' commitment to high-quality legal work.

Stacey Heeley, a family lawyer in the Grimsby office, has been promoted after joining the firm in 2020. With her extensive experience, she plays a pivotal role in the management of the family department, providing advice on crucial matters such as divorce and child arrangements. "I’m incredibly proud and honoured to have been promoted to partner at Wilkin Chapman Rollits," she stated, reflecting on her professional growth and commitment to client service.

Louisa Shilleto has also been promoted to partner in the Hull office's insolvency team. Having started her career at Wilkin Chapman Rollits as a paralegal over a decade ago, she has progressed significantly, now specialising in corporate and personal insolvency matters. "Becoming a partner is a significant milestone for me, particularly having started my career at Wilkin Chapman Rollits as a paralegal more than a decade ago," Louisa remarked, expressing gratitude for the firm’s support throughout her career.

In addition to these appointments, Holly Gibson has joined as a senior associate in the agriculture and real estate teams, further expanding the firm's expertise. These recent changes come on the heels of several other senior appointments, underlining Wilkin Chapman Rollits' growth and dedication to delivering exceptional legal services across its offices.