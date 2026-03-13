The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointments of James Willan KC, James Egan and Gregory Cox as legally qualified members of the Civil Procedure Rule Committee (CPRC) for three years. These appointments signify an important step for the CPRC, which is responsible for making rules of court under the Civil Procedure Act 1997. Gregory Cox’s position will begin on 11 May 2026, while James Egan and James Willan KC will start their tenures on 1 October 2026.

James Egan is a barrister at Ten Old Square Chambers, where he focuses on traditional and commercial chancery, property, and landlord and tenant law. He also deals primarily with private client disputes, particularly contentious trusts and estates, and was appointed to the Attorney General’s Civil Panel in 2025. Egan has stated that he has declared no political activity.

James Willan KC practises from Essex Court Chambers and has a broad commercial practice that encompasses work before the courts as well as in arbitration. Having been appointed King’s Counsel in 2021, Willan was previously a member of the Attorney General’s “A” panel and currently sits as a Recorder in the Crown Court. He is also the Bar Council’s nominated trustee of the Access to Justice Foundation. Willan has also declared no political activity.

Gregory Cox, a solicitor and solicitor-advocate, holds several roles, including CEO of Simpson Millar LLP. He possesses extensive experience in managing and advising law firms, particularly regarding mergers and acquisitions. Cox is also a contributing author to the Law Society Litigation Funding Handbook and is a member of the Bar Council Remuneration Committee. He has declared no political activity as well.

The Civil Procedure Rule Committee plays a crucial role in establishing the practice and procedure for the Civil Division of the Court of Appeal, the High Court, and the County Court. The appointment of legally qualified members is an important process regulated under the Civil Procedure Act, with recruitment conducted in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments, ensuring transparency and fairness in selections.