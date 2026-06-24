Thomson Snell & Passmore names new head

Thomson Snell & Passmore, a prominent law firm, has announced the appointment of Sarah Easton as the new Head of Real Estate. Sarah has been with the firm since 2010 and brings a wealth of experience as a development lawyer. Currently, she leads the Land & Development team and will continue collaborating with colleagues Kate Turnham, Joanne Wright, Matthew Grogan, and Laura Keatley, who head various teams within the department.

The Real Estate team at Thomson Snell & Passmore is among the largest and most experienced in its region, with a commitment to future growth. This team has forged a solid reputation for providing commercial advice and a London-style service, tailored to help businesses meet their objectives efficiently and cost-effectively. Its size and expertise enable the firm to deploy specialists in Real Estate, Planning, Disputes, and Construction across all levels, backed by support from strong Corporate & Commercial, Commercial Litigation, Employment, and Private Wealth teams.

Richard Ellard, Senior Partner at Thomson Snell & Passmore, commented on the firm's ambitious vision stating “We have ambitious plans for the firm and the department. I have no doubt that Sarah, with her expertise and experience, is the perfect person to help drive these plans forward.” He praised the Real Estate team for its ambition and determination to achieve the best outcomes for clients.

In her new role, Sarah Easton expressed her enthusiasm saying “I am delighted to take on the role of Head of Real Estate at Thomson Snell & Passmore and to lead such a talented and experienced team. We have already started to implement the next phase of the department’s growth." She emphasised their commitment to supporting ambitious clients and looks forward to shaping the team’s development in the future.