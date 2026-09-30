Thame law firm expands through acquisition

In a significant development for Thame's legal landscape, Lightfoots Solicitors has officially acquired Rachel Stafford Legal Services following the retirement of its founder, Rachel Stafford, on 30th September 2026. This acquisition not only brings Rachel Stafford Legal Services' existing clients under the Lightfoots umbrella but also welcomes Carol Barnes, a long-time colleague of Stafford, to the Wills & Probate team at Lightfoots.

Rachel Stafford established her legal practice in 2015 and has made the decision to retire to spend more time with her family. The transition was particularly important to her, as she values the relationships built with her clients over the years. Reflecting on the significance of her choice, Stafford stated, "Thank you to every client who trusted me over the years. I wanted to hand this work to a firm that is local, established, and shares the way I have tried to look after people. Lightfoots Solicitors has been in Thame since 1853, and I am confident you will be very well looked after." Stafford emphasised her commitment to her clients, explaining that she did not want to "simply close the door."

Echoing her sentiments, Joe Middleton, Managing Partner at Lightfoots Solicitors, remarked, "Rachel built her business the way this firm was built, on people telling their neighbours they were well looked after. She could have sold to anyone. That Rachel wanted her clients to stay in Thame, with a firm that will still be here for their children, says a great deal about her character and we intend to live up to it."

The acquisition marks an important step for Lightfoots Solicitors as it strengthens their Wills & Probate team, which already provides guidance on wills, trusts, estate planning, lasting powers of attorney, and probate. The firm anticipates a surge in demand for these services as families increasingly focus on later life planning and the intergenerational transfer of property and land.

With over 170 employees across Thame, Princes Risborough, and Marlow, Lightfoots Solicitors acts for individuals, businesses, and lenders throughout the UK. This latest acquisition is a testament to the ongoing growth and adaptation of the firm in response to changing client needs and market demands. As a regulated practice under the Solicitors Regulation Authority, clients of the former Rachel Stafford Legal Services can rest assured that their wills and sensitive information are now safely managed within Lightfoots' secure storage facilities in Thame. Clients have been individually notified about the acquisition and are not required to take any action should they wish to remain with the firm. However, those who desire a transfer of their files to another practice may do so at no cost.