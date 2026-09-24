Testing finds alarming PFAS levels in Thornton Cleveleys

Nearly 70% of the 49 residents tested have dangerous levels of PFOA, a harmful PFAS chemical, increasing their potential for serious health issues such as cancer. PFOA has been tied to environmental contamination from AGC Chemicals, which operated an industrial site where the chemical was historically used. Wyre Council, collaborating with the Environment Agency, discovered high PFOA concentrations in local soil, prompting dietary warnings for residents and the closure of two nearby allotments.

The investigation led by law firm Leigh Day, along with experts from Manchester Metropolitan University, revealed the troubling findings. Leigh Day partner Sarah Moore remarked that "the results of our testing project in Thornton Cleveleys are hugely concerning," emphasising the tangible impact of PFAS contamination on community health. The troubling data highlights a clear need for urgent government action and regulation as residents face potential long-term consequences of exposure.