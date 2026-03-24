Global law firm Taylor Wessing is strengthening its intellectual property (IP) practice with the recent addition of Henry Priestley as a new partner in London. Henry joins the firm from a leading law firm, where he had established himself as a highly regarded partner with over 15 years of experience in litigation and dispute management. His expertise spans both contentious and non-contentious IP matters, with a particular focus on soft IP, copyright, and trademarks.

Henry has gained a strong reputation in the industry not only as a disputes expert but also as a trusted business advisor to a variety of clients, including brand owners and major retailers. He is known for deep involvement in strategic and transactional affairs, playing a critical role in significant acquisitions and the launch of new commercial ventures.

With Henry's appointment, Taylor Wessing aims to enhance its capabilities in IP disputes and further solidify its relationship with key clients. UK Managing Partner Shane Gleghorn expressed excitement about Henry's arrival, stating “We are delighted to welcome Henry to the firm. Henry brings strong expertise in IP disputes, copyright and trademarks, and a depth of experience advising major brands and retailers that is truly impressive."

Graham Hann, who heads the IP, Regulatory and Digital practice at Taylor Wessing, also voiced his enthusiasm, remarking: “I am thrilled to welcome Henry to the team. Henry's soft IP specialism, his record across both contentious and non-contentious work, and his trusted advisor role across some genuinely complex and significant commercial matters will be hugely valuable additions to our practice."

In his own words, Henry Priestley conveyed his eagerness to join Taylor Wessing, saying “I am delighted to be joining Taylor Wessing alongside Jeremy Drew. The firm's market-leading IP practice, its strength across brands, retail, technology and corporate, and its international platform provide an outstanding foundation for the work we want to do for our clients."

This strategic hire is part of Taylor Wessing’s broader objective to create an unrivalled IP powerhouse, following the recent recruitment of Jeremy Drew.