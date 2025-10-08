Global law firm Taylor Wessing has officially announced the appointment of Niri Shan as the new Head of IP for the UK, Ireland, and Middle East. This newly created position underscores the firm’s strategic emphasis on intellectual property (IP) as it aims for ambitious growth in this pivotal area. With one of the largest IP practices in Europe, comprising 200 lawyers internationally, over 100 of whom are based in the UK, Taylor Wessing has long held a leading stance in IP law. The firm’s extensive IP services encompass litigation, portfolio management, advisory services, and IP acquisition, with specialists covering all IP rights including trademarks, copyright, designs, and patents. Notably, the firm is also highly active in complex cross-border IP litigation and has emerged as the most engaged international firm at the Unified Patent Court (UPC), managing over 75,000 active trademarks through its international filing practices.

Niri Shan, who joined the UK board in 2013 as a Business Group Director overseeing the IP and Disputes and Regulatory teams, has been pivotal in achieving significant revenue growth of 134% and welcoming 31 partners through promotions and lateral hires. During the last three years, the group has witnessed a remarkable 35% growth under Niri's guidance. His extensive experience, combined with a proven ability to lead multidisciplinary teams, positions him strategically to further enhance the firm’s ambitions as Head of IP.

Commenting on his appointment, Niri Shan said "The strength of our full-service IP team is unquestionable and we are proud to manage some of the most significant IP cases and portfolios globally. This new role was created to reflect the opportunities available in this market and its strategic importance to the firm. I look forward to extending our range of offerings and expanding our client base in the US, Asia, and Europe to achieve new levels of growth and success." Shane Gleghorn, Managing Partner at Taylor Wessing, also expressed his confidence in the new appointment, stating "Taylor Wessing acts for some of the most innovative firms in the world, and intellectual property sits at the heart of many of those businesses. With this new role we are underscoring our commitment to remain at the forefront of IP law and deepen our focus in an area where we have delivered excellence for our clients for many years. Under Niri's leadership, we are confident that our IP practice will flourish and set benchmarks within the industry."