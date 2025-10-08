In a robust demonstration of commitment to internal talent development, Taylor Rose, a fast-growing law firm based in London, recently unveiled a series of partner promotions spanning its diverse practice areas, including family law, private client services, and conveyancing. The firm’s initiatives underscore its focus on fostering career progression, integrating employees from its expanding consultancy division into leadership roles.

Of the nine new partners, three are consultants from within the rapidly evolving consultancy division, a significant reflection of Taylor Rose’s strategic approach to broadening career pathways. In June, AIIC Group, the parent company of Taylor Rose, disclosed a staggering increase of over 469% in the number of fee-earning legal consultants under its umbrella over the past five years. This growth not only showcases the firm’s innovative approach but also highlights its commitment to nurturing talent in various capacities.

Promotions include Amy Brazier as Partner in Residential Conveyancing, where she brings 15 years of experience overseeing the conveyancing operation in Peterborough. Narin Nesari joins the firm as Partner in the Property team, possessing extensive expertise in residential property transactions and related legal matters. Daljinder Jagdev, who has quickly established her reputation as a knowledgeable Solicitor, has also been promoted to Partner within the Residential Conveyancing team.

In other notable promotions, Kim Vernal takes on the role of Partner and Head of Actions Against the Police, leveraging her 20 years of experience in civil liberties to lead significant legal challenges. Hannah Wright is promoted to Partner and remains Head of New Business, instrumental in driving Taylor Rose’s market expansion. Hilary Soanes becomes Partner and Head of Legal Support Operations, supporting efficiency in legal services for fee earners.

Also promoted to Partner status are three consultants: Lucie Wright, who brings over 23 years of expertise in commercial and residential property; Paul Antoniou, with a comprehensive background in private client and family law matters; and Cassey-ann Sharman, known for her extensive experience in conveyancing transactions.

Reflecting on these developments, Taylor Rose’s CEO, Adrian Jaggard, commented that “these promotions are a testament to both our ongoing investment in our people and the depth of expertise within our firm.” He emphasised the importance of supporting internal talent, stating that the firm is better equipped to provide exceptional value to clients and to achieve its long-term strategic vision through these leadership enhancements.