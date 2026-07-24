Staff at leading law firm Taylor Emmet are set to tackle their annual Charity Walk on Friday 7 August, continuing the momentum from last year’s successful event that raised over £2,600 for charity partners. This year, 35 enthusiastic employees have registered for the sponsored challenge, which will benefit Taylor Emmet’s 2026 charity partners, including Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, Support Dogs, Ashgate Hospice and Work Ltd. The selection of these four charities was made through an internal vote, showcasing the firm’s ongoing dedication to supporting important causes in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

The sponsored walk will span Taylor Emmet’s five office locations, starting at their newly opened Rotherham office. From there, participants will pass through their two Sheffield offices, continue to Dronfield, and finish at the Bakewell office in the scenic Peak District. Covering a total distance of 47 kilometres, employees have the option to walk various distances of 5 km, 10 km, 15 km, 22 km, or even the entire route, making the event flexible for all levels of fitness.

Beyond the annual Charity Walk, the firm maintains a strong commitment to charitable support throughout the year. Taylor Emmet organises a variety of fundraising initiatives such as charity golf days, Dog and Doughnut Days, family fun days, and offers paid Volunteer Days that empower employees to volunteer for a charity of their choice annually. Earlier in July, the firm also launched TE Charity Assist, a new service aimed at providing legal support to charities and third-sector organisations throughout every stage of the legacy journey.

Mike Robinson, Associate Director at Taylor Emmet, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event, saying “We’re looking forward to bringing our colleagues together once again for our annual Charity Walk, all while supporting four fantastic charities that make a big difference in our local communities. Every year the event is a brilliant opportunity for everyone across the firm to get involved, challenge themselves and raise money for causes that mean so much to us all." He added, “Supporting charities has always been an important part of our culture at Taylor Emmet, and we’re grateful for every donation that helps us make a positive impact. Whether you’re walking part of the route or cheering us on along the way, every contribution makes a huge difference.”

Those interested in supporting this year’s Charity Walk can make donations via Taylor Emmet’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/taylor-emmet-charity-walk-2026