Leading law firm Taylor Emmet is proudly celebrating significant internal growth as a total of 27 employees have received promotions as of April 2026. The promotions reflect the firm’s ongoing investment in its people and highlight the wealth of talent within the organisation. Among those promoted, five employees have advanced to the esteemed position of salaried Partner. These include Adam Gould, who heads the Technical Residential Conveyancing department, Laura Hardy, Operational Lead within the Private Client Department, Richard Whiteley, who oversees the firm’s Agricultural and Rural services from the Peak District office, Komal Landa from the Wills and Trust Disputes team, and Corinna Lincoln of the Clinical Negligence team.

In addition to these key promotions, Mike Robinson has been elevated to Associate Director within the firm’s expanding Digital Marketing & Technology sector. Furthermore, nine employees have moved up to Senior Associate roles, while six have been appointed to Associate positions. The firm has also recognised the efforts of three individuals promoted to Senior Support roles and two to Assistant Manager roles.

To further enhance client services, Elisha Zulfquar has been named Head of Client Services, a role that aligns with Taylor Emmet’s “For you. For life” philosophy. This appointment is part of the firm’s strategic change management programme, which aims to evolve internal operations and ensure consistent service delivery across all client-facing teams.

HR Director Sharna Poxon stated that “Taylor Emmet has always been committed to investing in its people, and we are proud to continue promoting from within.” She highlighted the significance of the new senior appointments, noting that “These senior appointments reflect the strength of talent we have across multiple departments.” Poxon also emphasised that the introduction of a Head of Client Services represents a crucial step in the firm’s strategic goal of enhancing the client journey, promising a consistent, high-quality experience at every stage.