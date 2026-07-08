Stronger safeguarding measures for youth custody

The Government unveiled crucial reforms aimed at enhancing the safety of children in youth custody. Minister for Sentencing and Youth Justice Jake Richards outlined a comprehensive approach that includes stronger staff vetting, improved training, and the establishment of dedicated social workers at every youth detention site. These changes come in the wake of a review conducted by Isabelle Trowler, the Chief Social Worker for Children and Families in England. The review highlighted ongoing safeguarding challenges and was prompted by the historical abuse at the infamous Medomsley Detention Centre.

Richards stated, "The abuse that took place at Medomsley is a national scandal and it is right that the Government has apologised. While we cannot undo the pain suffered by victims, we can make sure nothing like it ever happens again." This sentiment echoes the urgent necessity for reforms to prevent a recurrence of such horrors.

The reforms encompass a requirement for each youth custody site to have access to a dedicated social worker specialised in child protection. This framework ensures no serious concerns go unreported or unaddressed and establishes a reliable support system for vulnerable children. As part of these measures, allegations of wrongdoing will be independently investigated, creating a robust account of accountability.

Adrian Usher, Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, remarked, "I welcome the Government’s commitment to implementing the recommendations from the Trowler Review and strengthening safeguarding across the youth estate. While nothing can undo the harm suffered by victims, these reforms are an important step towards ensuring lessons of the past are learned." This recognition underscores the importance of developing a safer environment for children in custody.

In addition to direct measures for child protection, a new safeguarding board has been formed to monitor the standards across all youth custody settings. Staff members working with children will undergo mandatory safeguarding training, and recruitment processes will be enhanced to better vet potential employees.

Further initiatives include redesigning information packs for new arrivals to ensure all children, regardless of their reading abilities, understand their rights from the outset. The Government plans to extend formal protections to children in custody similar to those afforded to children in care, aiming for legislative backing in the future.

Isabelle Trowler emphasised the urgent need for change, stating, "The evidence is unequivocal: more must be done to ensure every child in custody is safe, listened to and treated with dignity." The Government's recent commitment to these 34 recommendations validates a structured approach to addressing historical failures, with a vision for further improvements laid out in the upcoming Youth Custody Transformation Plan.

As the youth custodial landscape continues to evolve, the overarching objective remains clear: to provide every child in custody with the protection and support they deserve, ensuring the mistakes of the past are never repeated.