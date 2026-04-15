In a significant move to bolster support for legal professionals, the City of London Law Society (CLLS), the City of London Solicitors’ Company (CLSC), and LawCare have announced a strategic partnership that will span three years. With a combined investment of £45,000, the partnership aims to provide essential funding and resources to enhance mental health support and improve working conditions within the legal profession. Starting in 2026, the CLLS will contribute £10,000 annually, while the CLSC will provide £5,000 each year until 2028.

At the heart of this collaboration lies a commitment to LawCare’s 25 Club, an initiative encouraging organisations to offer sustained funding that ensures the delivery of vital frontline services. The 25 Club aims to foster mental health awareness, improve workplace practices, and provide timely support to legal professionals. By working together, the partnership seeks to counteract the concerning trends highlighted in LawCare’s Life in the Law 2025 report, which revealed that nearly 60% of lawyers report poor mental wellbeing and over half contemplate leaving their jobs in the near future.

As part of the new partnership, the legal community in the City will see a series of practical engagements, including joint events and the incorporation of LawCare into senior forums. This will culminate in the creation of co-branded insights reflecting the experiences of legal professionals, helping to illuminate the pressures they face daily. Patrick McCann, Chief Executive of the CLLS, noted that “this partnership reflects a clear responsibility to engage with the realities of working in law.” He added that it aims to provide both direct support and a better understanding of the profession’s pressures.

Peter King, Chair of the Charity Committee of the CLSC, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating that “we are delighted to support this partnership and we look forward to further engagement with LawCare and CLSC for the benefit of our members.” He emphasised that the partnership would benefit solicitors at all levels, recognising the demanding circumstances they often encounter.

Elizabeth Rimmer, Chief Executive Officer of LawCare, welcomed the collaboration, stating, “We’re delighted to welcome CLLS as the first LawCare Leader in our 25 Club, with a £10K annual commitment.” She emphasised that this partnership not only signifies a commitment to enhancing mental health in the sector but also aims to create a more sustainable working environment for legal professionals.

The collective effort of the CLLS, CLSC, and LawCare aims to address the pressing issues faced by the legal sector, moving beyond mere acknowledgment to actionable support that fosters a healthier profession for everyone involved.