STEP announces global excellence award winners

STEP, the global professional membership body, has announced the winners of this year’s worldwide Excellence Awards. The STEP Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding student achievement by recognising the best performers across all STEP qualifications, including its Essay Route to membership. A total of 45 practitioners from countries such as Canada, Cayman, China, Guernsey, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, and the UK are showcased among this year's top achievers. This diverse geographic representation underscores the global appeal and relevance of STEP's qualifications and membership.

STEP provides various qualifications, including entry-level Certificates and specialist Advanced Certificates, which can be undertaken individually or as part of the STEP Diploma programme. Recognised as the benchmark qualification in the private client and wealth planning sector, STEP's qualifications are pursued by accountants, lawyers, trustees, bankers, and other professionals aiming to showcase their expertise. Achieving the STEP Diploma along with the required experience can lead to full membership in STEP and the designation of TEP (Trust and Estate Practitioner).

Emma Lovell, STEP’s Chief Executive, commented on the results, expressing pride in the organisation's role in setting high standards for advisors through rigorous evaluation. She remarked that “to pass a STEP qualification is already a significant achievement. To attain a top score, as each Excellence Award winner has, is testament to considerable hard work and commitment to professional development. Congratulations to everyone who has achieved this very high standard.” She added, “they are among the best and the brightest practitioners who are setting the standard for those advising families across generations. They include names to watch out for in the future.”

Among the winners, Ni Lui TEP from STEP Hong Kong achieved the highest score in the STEP Advanced Certificate in Company Law & Practice. She noted, “this Certificate provided a strong practical and technical foundation in corporate structures, governance and compliance. This knowledge has been directly applicable to my current role as a Trainee Solicitor at Haldanes, where I support commercial and corporate matters, and has enhanced my ability to deliver well-rounded advice to clients.”