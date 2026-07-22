Steele Raymond expands family team further

Steele Raymond has announced the appointment of Helen Cort as a partner in its family team, expanding the team to fifteen lawyers and bringing the total number of people in the practice to fifteen. This makes it one of the largest groups within the firm. The recent growth aligns with an increasing demand for family law advice as the government consults on potential reforms affecting the UK's 3.5 million cohabiting couples, particularly regarding financial rights and legally binding prenuptial agreements. Although any new legislation may still be years away, the consultation has heightened public awareness of the existing limitations faced by unmarried couples under current law.

Helen Cort joins Steele Raymond from Dutton Gregory, where she was a partner for a relatively short time. Prior to that role, she served as a legal director at BDB Pitmans and spent over thirteen years training and qualifying at Paris Smith. With almost twenty years of expertise in family law, her experience covers a comprehensive range of matters, from pre-nuptial and cohabitation agreements to complex financial settlements and children’s arrangements. Helen is recognised in the Legal 500, Doyle's Guide, and the Spears 500, ensuring that her new role will strengthen the firm's reputation for delivering quality family law services across Bournemouth and Southampton.

"I was drawn to family law because of the breadth of it; one day you're working through a financial settlement, the next you're helping parents agree arrangements for their children," said Helen. She has a deep understanding of how clients often engage lawyers during challenging times, and this insight informs her commitment to guiding them through their issues. The family team at Steele Raymond has built a strong reputation for its effective support, which Helen is excited to contribute to.

Daniel Sanders, Partner and Head of the Family team, has overseen the growth of the department from three individuals to fifteen over the last eight years, focusing on complex, high-value family matters. This development has occurred organically through referrals and results rather than acquisitions, showcasing a dedicated approach to team-building and client service within the firm.

"Helen brings exactly the kind of judgment and experience we look for," said Daniel. He noted that while family law is evolving, legislative updates can be slow and often lag behind public need. As people become increasingly aware of the legal gaps they face, particularly regarding cohabitation and the emergence of new asset types like cryptocurrencies in financial proceedings, they are seeking legal advice more than ever. "Clients need lawyers who can handle that complexity and still give them a straight answer. Helen does both, and she'll make an immediate difference to the team."

This strategic appointment underscores a phase of sustained growth for Steele Raymond's family practice, which now operates across Bournemouth, Southampton, and Poundbury offices. The firm is well-positioned to adapt to the changing landscape of family law while continuing to build on its established success.