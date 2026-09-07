SSIA v Home Secretary: tribunal rejects asylum and Article 3 claims on credibility grounds

The First-tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber) has dismissed an asylum appeal brought by a Bangladeshi national on grounds of political persecution, ruling that his account of activism, arrest and false prosecution was not credible, and that neither his mental health nor his claimed marriage supported a separate basis for remaining in the United Kingdom.

The decision, handed down by First-tier Tribunal Judge Boyes following a hearing at Newport on 5 September 2026, is anonymised given the international protection and health matters involved. The judgement opens with sharp criticism of the case's procedural history, describing repeated failures to comply with directions and the late service of a substantial supplementary bundle, including a witness statement from the appellant's claimed wife, uploaded over a bank holiday weekend shortly before the hearing.

The appellant's case centred on a long history of involvement with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its student wing, including alleged arrests and beatings in 2019 and 2020, a stabbing attack by opposition supporters, and four ongoing criminal cases which he said were fabricated for political reasons. He also relied on sur place activity with the party's Cardiff branch, described a subsequent falling out with factions within his own political movement, and pointed to a diagnosis of severe depression and generalised anxiety disorder, supported by a psychiatric report referencing prior suicide attempts, as grounds for protection under Article 3 and family life under Article 8, the latter based on an Islamic marriage and his wife's pregnancy.

The Home Office challenged the claim on multiple fronts, and the tribunal found comprehensively against the appellant. Significant weight was placed on omissions from his screening interview, including his failure to mention either alleged arrest or the land dispute he later described as the trigger for leaving Bangladesh, together with his stated intention at the time to return home after his studies, which the judgement found difficult to reconcile with a genuine fear of persecution. The tribunal also identified shifting and inconsistent evidence regarding party membership fees, his role within the local committee and the chronology of threats, and rejected a country expert report following recent Upper Tribunal criticism of the same author's evidence in another case.

The claimed marriage was treated with particular scepticism. The tribunal noted the existence of two separate marriage certificates covering what was said to be a single relationship, the late production of a Nikah certificate the day before the hearing, and the appellant's failure to seek replacement documentation despite holding legal qualifications. His wife did not give evidence, having said she was too unwell to attend even remotely, and the tribunal declined to place any weight on her statement given the lack of supporting medical evidence and its late service.

On the medical claim, applying the threshold in AM (Zimbabwe) v Secretary of State for the Home Department, the tribunal found the psychiatric evidence insufficient to establish a real risk of serious, rapid and irreversible decline in health on return, noting that mental health treatment remains available in Bangladesh and that the report had not fully engaged with the possibility that the underlying account was unreliable.

The appeal was dismissed in its entirety, with the tribunal concluding that family life, if it existed, could continue either in Bangladesh or through visits and remote contact.