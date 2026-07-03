SRA seeks input on handling complaints

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has launched a public consultation aimed at improving the way regulated law firms handle client complaints. The proposed rules are intended to ensure that clients remain informed about the status of their complaints, fostering a more trustworthy environment in legal services. This comes as a follow-up to earlier consultations in 2025, where the SRA highlighted the need for clearer, more accessible information regarding complaints processes.

The new rules stipulate that when a complaint is initially made, clients should receive a clear timeline for resolution and regular updates throughout the process. These changes are designed to enhance transparency and allow clients to feel more engaged, knowing that their grievances are being addressed adequately.

In addition to these new requirements, the SRA is seeking feedback on a new Complaints Handling Requirements Statement. This statement aims to assist law firms in understanding both existing and upcoming regulations, ensuring compliance and improving service standards across the board.

The development of these requirements followed collaborative discussions with the Legal Services Board (LSB). The SRA, through its partnership with the LSB, aims to fulfil its regulatory obligations while addressing first-tier complaints handling effectively.

Aileen Armstrong, SRA Executive Director of Strategy and Policy, expressed her views on the necessity of the proposed changes by stating that "in the majority of cases, consumers receive the high quality, professional support from law firms they should expect. But in some cases, this does not happen." She emphasised the importance of providing clients with "readily accessible and clear information about how to raise any concerns." Armstrong believes that "firms have open and transparent processes for dealing with such matters," highlighting that the rules will ensure that all firms act in their clients' best interests.

The consultation process for these additional rules is open from 3 July 2026 until 1 September 2026. After the consultation concludes, all final proposals, including those from earlier discussions, will be submitted to the LSB for final approval.