Squire Patton Boggs strengthens pensions team

Squire Patton Boggs has strengthened its Pensions Practice by appointing Amanda Small as a partner to lead the team in Manchester. Amanda brings a wealth of experience, having previously worked at Squire Patton Boggs for eight years before moving to Eversheds Sutherland. Joining her is Alison White, also from Eversheds Sutherland, who takes on the role of director within the firm’s Pensions Practice. Together, they aim to enhance the firm’s offerings in the pensions sector, including defined contribution (DC), defined benefit (DB), and hybrid pension arrangements.

Matthew Giles, head of the Pensions Practice, expressed excitement about the new hires, stating: “We’re delighted to welcome Amanda and Alison to the firm. We are on a strong growth trajectory, and expanding our DC practice and strengthening our presence in the North West has been a key strategic priority. Amanda brings extensive experience acting for some of the largest DC master trusts, while Amanda and Alison together add significant capability across DB and DC matters.” This sentiment was echoed by James Fitzgibbon, managing partner of the Manchester office, who noted: “Our Manchester office continues to flourish, and we are delighted to invest in its future growth by welcoming Amanda and Alison to the firm.”

Amanda Small voiced her enthusiasm for returning, saying: “Having started my legal career at Squire Patton Boggs, it is great to be back and to reconnect with former colleagues while meeting new ones. Returning to the firm gives me a unique opportunity to contribute to the continued development of the pensions practice in the North West and to the success of the wider team.” The firm, which won two “Pensions Law Firm of the Year” awards in 2025, currently advises on over 300 pension plans, managing more than £400 billion of assets. This expansion solidifies Squire Patton Boggs' commitment to supporting clients in a rapidly evolving pensions landscape.