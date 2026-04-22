The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has released its annual reports documenting the fourth full year of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE). These comprehensive reports collectively affirm the robustness of the SQE assessment and outline the enhancements made in delivery and support for candidates. The SRA continues to emphasise the importance of evaluating and improving the SQE system, which is pivotal in setting standards for entry into the legal profession while upholding public confidence in legal services. As it gears up for 2026, the SRA remains committed to prioritising the effectiveness and clarity of the SQE.

Sarah Rapson, SRA Chief Executive, introduces the reports by stating "These reports should reassure employers and candidates that the SQE is a robust and rigorous assessment. Setting a high bar at the point of qualification is key to our mission to drive public trust in legal services." The SQE's Independent Reviewer, Ricardo Le, has acknowledged the measures taken to enhance candidates' experiences, pointing out improvements reflected in candidate feedback from the quality assurance report. However, he also adds "Yet there is more to do. While it is often the case that new assessments take time to gain acceptance, confidence in the SQE is not as high as we would like it to be."

In his 2025 annual report, the SQE Independent Reviewer describes the assessment process as "challenging to deliver" but maintains it is "robust and defensible." He identifies minor issues, which are anticipated given the scale of the assessment, but praises the support offered to candidates as well as the process of agreeing and communicating reasonable adjustments. Recognition is also given to Kaplan, the SQE assessment provider, for fostering "a culture that is constantly looking to improve and remain at the forefront of professional exams."

The SQE Annual Report for the 2024/25 academic year indicates significant candidate engagement, with 13,081 candidates attempting the FLK1 and FLK2 assessments that comprise SQE1. The pass rates for the assessments were generally stable, with the overall pass rate for SQE2 rising from 76% to 81%. This improvement may reflect the differing performance levels of candidates sitting for the assessments under transitional arrangements. Furthermore, solicitor apprentices made up a larger fraction of SQE candidates, consistently achieving commendable results.

In related findings, a quality assurance report has reaffirmed the commitment to high standards of delivery, supported by subject matter experts and independent review. Although the SQE1 satisfaction rates have seen a slight decline, significant satisfaction remains with specific aspects of the assessment process, notably with 84% of candidates expressing satisfaction with the administration on assessment day. Additional details demonstrate ongoing efforts for continuous improvement in the administration of the SQE assessments.

In conjunction with the publication of these reports, the SRA has announced the SQE fees for the upcoming 2026 academic year. Maintaining the assessment's quality, reliability, security, and fairness, particularly with regard to accessibility commitments, is a priority moving forward. Fees are set to reflect inflationary pressures, including provisions for the translation of assessments into Welsh, and will come into effect for candidates booking to take the SQE from October 2026 onwards. The new fees establish SQE1 at £2,006, up from £1,934 in 2025/26, and SQE2 at £3,086, an increase from £2,974.