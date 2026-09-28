SPP calls for clarity on pension age changes

The Society of Pension Professionals (SPP) is urging HMRC to provide greater clarity and stronger transitional protections in light of the upcoming increase in the Normal Minimum Pension Age (NMPA) from 55 to 57, set to take effect in April 2028. In response to HMRC’s consultation on the Normal Minimum Pension Age Transitional Provisions Regulations, the SPP emphasised the necessity for the final rules to safeguard pension members and schemes from unexpected tax charges and to avoid unnecessary administrative complexity.

The SPP's concerns centre on individuals aged 55 or 56 who may encounter issues around the 6 April 2028 transition, especially if lump sums have been pre-agreed but are delayed for administrative reasons. As part of its response, the SPP has made several recommendations aimed at securing fair treatment for these individuals.

It is calling for transitional protection for all relevant lump sums where entitlement arose before 6 April 2028, even if payment is delayed until afterwards. The SPP seeks clarity on Uncrystallised Funds Pension Lump Sums (UFPLS) for members who have initiated claims before the change but experience delayed payment. Additionally, the organisation calls for clearer guidance confirming that pensions already in payment prior to the NMPA increase can continue uninterrupted, along with the provision for further authorised member surplus payments if initiated before this critical date.

Another key request involves the need for clearer drafting and terminology to help pension schemes accurately identify members covered by the transitional arrangements. The SPP is advocating for the rapid finalisation of the Regulations to ensure pension schemes and administrators have adequate time to update their systems and communications.

Without a consistent approach, the SPP warns that members and their schemes may encounter potentially considerable unauthorised payment charges due to delays or administrative issues beyond their control. Furthermore, this uncertainty may compel individuals in their mid-to-late 50s to make hasty decisions regarding their pensions based on incomplete or misleading information.

Oliver Topping, Chair of the SPP’s Legislation Committee, highlighted the significance of these changes, stating, “The increase in the Normal Minimum Pension Age is a significant change for members approaching retirement, and it is essential that the transitional arrangements are clear, consistent and workable in practice. Members should not face unexpected tax consequences simply because an administrative process crosses the 6 April 2028 boundary. We are urging HMRC to quickly finalise the Regulations and provide the clarity schemes need to protect members and communicate the new rules with confidence.”