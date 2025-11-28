Solicitors across the UK are facing an increasing wave of death threats, intimidation, and physical violence simply for performing their professional duties, as highlighted by new findings from the Law Society of England and Wales. The survey conducted revealed that almost half (49%) of responding solicitors reported experiencing threats within the past year, with many enduring multiple incidents. A concerning 38% expressed feelings of personal safety being compromised due to their profession, and 13% admitted to contemplating leaving the legal field under such pressures.

Numerous harrowing accounts were shared by legal professionals, including one solicitor who described receiving threats involving her family: “I have been threatened to have my house set on fire, my family harmed and also told they hoped I got cancer and suffered an awful death.” Another lawyer recalled a chilling incident of a “threat to travel to our office and burn it down.” Additionally, a property solicitor experienced a "threat of physical violence by a client who waited in the firm car park," while another reported witnessing a dramatic outburst in court where a witness “jumped out of the witness box and across the front bench to try to attack” a solicitor during a childcare hearing.

In response to these alarming incidents, solicitors have begun implementing various protective measures, such as installing panic buttons and thumbprint scanners, and adjusting their working conditions to avoid being alone or unprotected. Mark Evans, president of the Law Society, emphasised the societal value of besieged professionals: "Whether drafting a Power of Attorney for a sick relative, fighting for better education provision for a disabled child, or supporting a new business to navigate the regulatory landscape, solicitors step in to level the playing field and resolve everyday legal issues so that we and our communities can thrive."

Evans lamented the inherent risks associated with being a solicitor: “Like many public servants, the role of a solicitor is sadly not without risk. No one should have to deal with unacceptable behaviour simply because they are doing their job.” He urged a collective response to counter these rising threats, noting that “if solicitors cannot go about providing a valuable service to the public without fear of being targeted, we are all harmed.” The Law Society plans to advocate for increased awareness regarding the essential work that solicitors do and to reinforce the support available for those under threat, calling on the government to ratify the new Convention for the Protection of the Profession of Lawyer as a testament to its endorsement of the legal profession.